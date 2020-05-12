Kay B. (Brendle) Foulke, 84, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center. She was the wife of Jack R. Foulke. Born in Cumru Twp., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sallie (Reish) Brendle. Kay attended Mohnton High School. She was a Deli Manager at ACME Supermarkets working in Reading, Mt. Penn and at the Berkshire Mall. She enjoyed playing BINGO. Surviving are children: Paul K. Frymoyer, Jr., husband of Jane Frymoyer of Mohnton; Dwain Frymoyer of West Reading; Kerry Frymoyer of Shillington, widower of Rose; and Sheri Pauley, wife of Guy Pauley of Mohnton; step-children: Lisa Gibbs of Athens; Deborah, wife of Ronald Becker of Catasauqua and Rebecca Foulke of Quakertown. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a sister, Natalie Groff, Step-grandchildren, Christopher, Mitchell, Daniel and Felicia. She was predeceased by a son, Rodney Frymoyer, two grandchildren, and siblings: Robert, Donald, Warren, Charles, Jr., Neal and Lynn Brendle and Sandra Nocera. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the America Heart Association. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.