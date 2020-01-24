Home

Kazimiera Skowron, 95, of Reading, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday January 21, 2020, in Manor Care Health Services-Sinking Spring. Kazimiera was predeceased by her husband, Konstanty Skowron, on March 5, 1968. She was born in Bratkowice, Poland, a daughter of the late Jozef and Stephania (Slowik) Silka. Kazimiera is survived by her children; Henry P., husband of Maryjane Skowron, of Exeter Twp.; and Elizabeth G. (Skowron), wife of Dennis Chioli, of Reading. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Michele, Bernadette, Peter, Joseph and Anthony; and three great-grandchildren: Brandon, Marina and Caleigh. Kazimiera was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She was employed for many years as a seamstress by Morgan Hill. Kazimiera was very proud of her polish heritage, and loved to bake and cook for her family and for her parish family at St. Mary’s. She will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 250 S Twelfth Street, Reading, PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary R.C. Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary R. C. Church Memorial Fund at the address above in memory of Mrs. Kazimiera Skowron. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
