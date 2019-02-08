Kazume (Baker) Koyste, 60, of Spring Township, passed away peacefully on

Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the beloved wife of Craig S. Koyste of 39 years. They married August 4, 1979.

Born on December 24, 1958, in Okinawa, Japan, she was a daughter of Fusa Shinjo Baker, West Lawn, and the late Barry Baker.

Kazume was a 1977 graduate of Wilson High School. She was employed by Dana Federal Credit Union, C&S Medical Supply and Berkshire Dairy Products.

She really enjoyed watching her two sons playing year-round sports in soccer, baseball and wrestling. Kazume held numerous positions in the Wilson Jr. Soccer Club.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Craig W., companion of Melinda R. Rienhard, Whitfield, and Derrick S., fiancé of Ashley L. Albrecht, Sinking Spring. Two loving grandchildren, Michael and Mackenzie Koyste; one sister, Kim Pollock; and one brother, Christopher

Baker, both of West Lawn, also survive her.

She was predeceased by her brother, James Baker.

Services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or the , P.O. Box 13067, Alexandria VA 22312. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



