R. Keith "Moe" Elmer, 64, of Honey Brook, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Penn Hospice Chester County, West Chester, Pa.

He was married 33 years to Deborah A. Seldomridge Elmer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George Raymond and Dolores Fisher Elmer.

Keith was a self-employed dump truck driver. Previously he worked at Stoltzfus IGA in Honey Brook, Zook Molasses and as a welder at Keehn Service Corp. in Coatesville.

He was a 1973 graduate of Twin Valley High School and thoroughly enjoyed the class reunions over the years. He was a life member of the Honey Brook Fire Company. He enjoyed camping, bowling, hunting and grilling. Earlier in life Moe had been a drummer in a band and loved listening to music.

His motto was that family, friends and good food made life enjoyable. He had a deep laugh, inherited from his

father, that made the whole room happier. He enjoyed his dog, Libby, who provided a spark in his life.

Moe put up a positive fight with cancer over the last year and a half and enjoyed receiving cards from people, reading every word of them. The family is grateful for all the medical caretakers through this journey and would like to give

special credit to his nurse navigator, Cheryl Pruskowski.

Surviving besides his wife is a mother-in-law, Dorothy Seldomridge; sisters-in-law, Susan, wife of Rob Shirk, and Jackie "Jake," wife of Ace Phillips; a niece, Lucy Phillips; and his dog, Libby, all of Honey Brook.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Dorothy.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10:00 a.m., at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, Pa., with Edward Stoltzfus officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m., until the time of the service. Interment in the Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Moe's memory may be made to Team CMMD, 750 W. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341 or online at TeamCMMD.org, or to Penn Medicine Hospice - Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750,

Philadelphia, PA 19104, checks made out to Penn Medicine Hospice - Chester County. To send an online condolence to the family visit www.BeckFuneral.com.



