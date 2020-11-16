Kelly A. (Heydt) McCloskey Kelly A. (Heydt) McCloskey, 49, of Boyertown, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of John R. McCloskey, Jr. Born in Boyertown, PA, she was the daughter of Linwood D. and Kandy L. (Babb) Heydt, Boyertown. Kelly graduated from Boyertown High School, then attended Temple University, where she was a 3-time National All-American in lacrosse. Kelly participated in three NCAA Division I Championship Tournaments, including one trip to the NCAA Final Four. She received her Master’s Degree in education from Alvernia University. Kelly was an assistant for the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs at Cabrini College from 1995-98, before moving to Cedar Crest College in August of ‘98. While at Cedar Crest, she led the Falcons to three PAC Championship appearances in seven years. She served as the head coach of Field Hockey at Cedar Crest in addition to Women’s Lacrosse for four years before being promoted to Director of Athletics in August of 2002, at which time she retained only the Lacrosse coaching position. She has coached three PAC Scholar Athletes of the Year and two Academic All-Americans. Kelly took the reigns as the head coach at Alvernia University in January 2006. She took over a women’s lacrosse squad that made the Pennsylvania Athletic Conference Championship for the first time in 2005. Kelly led Alvernia to an ECAC Championship in 2012. During the past two years, Kelly was an aide at St. Teresa of Calcutta Education Center. In addition to her husband and parents, Kelly is survived by her children: Jack, Ashley and Luke. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Service and interment are private. Alvernia University has been a special place for the McCloskey family for decades, and although Kelly’s passion for the university was centered around the athletes and athletic programs, she loved the entire academic community of faculty, coaches, the Bernardine Sisters, staff and thousands of alumni. Contributions can made in memory of Kelly to Alvernia University, 400 Saint Bernardine Street, Reading, PA 19607, and will be used to purchase a Golden Wolves statue in her memory. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com