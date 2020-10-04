Kelly Zimmerman

Kelly C. Zimmerman, 30, of Douglassville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of Jackson M. and Helen A. (Gilbert) Zimmerman, also of Douglassville. Kelly attended Daniel Boone High School. In addition to her parents, Kelly is survived by her son, Jaxton; two sisters Lori Phillips (Roy Jr.), Exeter, Jessie Palmer (Shane), Exeter; two nieces Mersadis and Alliyah; and one nephew Toby. She is predeceased by her fiancé Anwar Wright, Sr. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm with services beginning at 3:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Salem Shalters Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Creative Health Services, Inc., 11 Robinson St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com