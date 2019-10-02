|
Kelsi Allegra Basehore Kelsi Allegra Basehore, age 29, of Bernville, PA passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was the dearly beloved child of John and Kathleen Basehore of Bernville, PA. Kelsi worked at the Comfort Inn in Bethel for almost two years and also worked for Goodwill Industries in Exeter, PA for about one year. Kelsi is survived by her parents, John and Kathleen Basehore; by John’s daughter, Michele and her husband David Bungarz of North Carolina; and by John’s son, Mike and his wife Alyson Basehore, of Texas. She is also survived by: her grandmother, Barbara Eisenbrown of Bernville; her grandmother, Betty Basehore of Oklahoma; her uncle Bob and wife Eva Eisenbrown of Muhlenberg Township; her aunt Jill and husband Rob Klein of Bernville; her aunt Jan and husband Keith Keeney of Bernville; her aunt Heidi and husband Joe Young of Hamburg, PA. Her surviving cousins include Michael Eisenbrown, Justin Gresh, Evan Keeney, Eliana Keeney, Abigail Weaver, Samuel Young and Ian Young. Kelsi graduated from Tulpehocken High School Kelsi loved little children and enjoyed talking to people of all ages. It hurt her heart to know there were people who did not have enough to eat. A natural extrovert, she easily complimented and encouraged anyone with whom she came into contact. She loved reading books, watching movies and spending time with her family and friends. Kelsi showed a positive zest for life and taught us how to love unconditionally. Kelsi was beautiful on the inside and outside. She is deeply spiritual and as a spirit she is now dancing with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kelsi, we all love you!! A private viewing and funeral for close family will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Kirkhoff funeral home in Bernville. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. A public memorial service will be established at a future date. This will take place in St Thomas church in Bernville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an organization that supports adults with autism, one that Kelsi was actively involved in, namely Unending Promise, PO Box 2362, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 1, 2019