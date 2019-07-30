Kendra Miller

Guest Book
Service Information
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
19533
(610)-926-2737
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Obituary
Kendra T. Miller, 66, of Reading, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Reading

Hospital and Medical Center.

Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late William C. Miller and Myrtle C. (Angstadt) Wolinsky. Kendra worked as a worker in Threshold Workshop. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shoemakersville. Kendra enjoyed watching Game Show Network and loved going to Schell's in Temple on a weekly basis.

Kendra is survived by a brother, Randall Miller, Fleetwood; two aunts, Dolores E. (Kiebach) Hatt, Shoemakersville, and Marie (Kiebach) Schaner, Reading; her close cousins, Linda L. (Hatt) Kirkhoff, Leesport, and Bonnie L. (Hatt) Jacoby, Shoemakersville; as well as her other cousins, and families.

Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Threshold Rehabilitation Services Inc., Reading, for their love and care for Kendra over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Threshold Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1000 Lancaster Ave., Reading, PA 19607. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 30, 2019
