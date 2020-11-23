Kennedy Alexis Behm Kennedy Alexis Behm, 20, of Mount Joy, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Born on June 2, 2000, she was a daughter to Jason and Nicole (Luckenbill) Behm. Kennedy was a 2018 graduate of Warwick High School. Kennedy was a proud active member of the U. S. Army. Kennedy is survived by her parents, Jason M. Behm, his wife Tara, of Sinking Spring and Nichole Behm of Mount Joy, her half-brother, Harrison and her loving grandparents, Dennis Luckenbill, Terry Eckenroth and Clark Behm. Also surviving are her aunts and uncle, Jennifer, Joshua, Stephanie and Beth and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Nancy Behm. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main Street, Bernville, PA 19506, with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will be held privately. Due to the current pandemic please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial donations in Kennedy’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
. Kirkhoff Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.