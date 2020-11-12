Kenneth A. Krick, Sr. Kenneth A. Krick, Sr, 85, of Wernersville, passed away the morning of Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the care of Reading Hospital. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Merry L. (Heck) Krick. Ken was born in Reading to the late Ralph D. and Bertha M. (Baer) Krick. Retiring in 2003 from Boyer’s Floor Covering, Ken was an expert wood floor and carpet layer. He was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church of Pennwyn. An outdoors man, Ken enjoyed golf and fishing. He also cherished working with his son on the farm. He loved to garden and care for his landscaping. Ken will be remembered by his wife, Merry; their children, Kenneth A. Krick Jr. (Lisa) of Wernersville and Deborah L. Baer (Roger) of Reading; grandchildren Shaun Baer (companion of Melissa) and Steven Baer (Ashlee); great granddaughter Aubree Baer; his sister Barbara A. McDonough; and his nephew, Mark McDonough. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers David and Robert. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to Calvary Evangelical Church of Pennwyn, 139 Pennwyn Pl, Mohnton, PA, 19540. Services will be private at the convenience of Ken’s family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.