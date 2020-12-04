Kenneth Allen Kissinger Kenneth Allen Kissinger, 61, of Robesonia , passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona on a much anticipated elk hunt. He was the loving, affectionate, faithful and committed husband of Traci L. (Kramer) Kissinger . Born in Reading on September 20, 1959, a son of Carol J. (Kerchner) and the late Kenneth G. Kissinger. He was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. Kenny was the first vice-president and member of the Conrad Weiser Lions Club, Robesonia Fish and Game, Robesonia Fire Company, volunteer with the Conrad Weiser Food pantry and Heaven’s Acres Camp in Bradford County. Kenny was the Owner and Operator of KGM Fabrication in Womelsdorf. Often referred to as “the mayor” of Robesonia, Kenny brought life and laughter wherever he went. His incredible gift to make others smile along with his entertaining personality made any gathering a fun time. Many unforgettable memories were made with family and friends on motorcycle rides and he and his wife recently enjoyed a weeklong bike trip to Tennessee with good friends. One of Kenny’s pride and joys was his 1929 “flamboyant orange” Model A that he and his nephew, Bradley, restored in his garage. Kenny was a daredevil. Many family and friends have experienced the thrill of his fearless driving and will never forget the experience. Kenny loved traveling with his wife, especially to Colorado, archery and rifle hunting, and spending time at Heaven’s Acres that he co founded and built with his father and lifelong friend, Mike McDermott. He passed away on a scenic, serene and peaceful mountain during an elk hunt that had taken six years to acquire after spending the previous week hunting with friends in Missouri. Grandpa will be deeply missed. “P-paw” could always be counted on for tractor rides, mower rides, sneaking them cookies and candy, tickles, tosses and cannonballs into the pool, 4-wheeler rides, sleepovers and many more memories that will be treasured forever. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by three children, Kenneth P. Kissinger, Sean M. Kissinger, Anastasia C. Kissinger, fiancé of James Arrison; three step-children, Erika wife of Francesco Colonna, Brooke wife of Brandon Clemmer and Mary Kramer wife of Will Arndt; siblings, Sheryl, widow of Kenneth McCloskey, Kathy wife of James Schildt, Jr, Douglas husband of Patti Kissinger, and Tracy Merkle; and eight grandchildren, Giovanni, Nico and Serafina Colonna, Adrianna, Elijah, Bryson Levi and Tessa Clemmer and Layla Rae Arndt that he adored. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Robesonia Fish and Game Association, 491 Texter Mountain Rd. Robesonia with a Memorial Service following. There is a time to mourn and a time to laugh, so we ask as a gift to the family that you bring along a funny “Kenny” story to share as we celebrate his life. Dress Warm! Cole Funeral Home and Creation Center, Robesonia is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Robesonia Fish and Game at the above address or the Conrad Weiser Lions Club, PO Box 73, Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com
. “That God Blessed the Broken Road that Led Me Straight to You…”