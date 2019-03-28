Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Andreas.

Kenneth Michael Andreas, 70, of

Ruscombmanor Township, died March 23, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, from

complications of Agent Orange he was

exposed to while serving in Vietnam.

He was the husband of Carol Ann

(Weidman) Andreas, whom he married February 14, 1974.

Kenneth was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on January 4, 1949. He was a 1967 graduate of Twin Valley High School. Kenneth was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.

He always loved working with his hands. His proudest

accomplishments were building his own log home, custom building four 1965-1967 Ford Cobras and building a custom 1937 Ford Pickup truck for his wife. Kenneth also enjoyed baking and organic farming.

He is also survived by two children, Ethan M., husband of Rebecca (Stoyer) Andreas, of Alsace Township; and Janelle M. Andreas, of Reading. Kenneth was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren: Gage M. Andreas, Kyra M. Andreas, Shane Andreas and Bryson H. Andreas.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604, or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements.




