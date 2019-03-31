Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Avery.

Kenneth E. Avery, 85, of Leesport, passed away on

Friday, March 29, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

Kenny was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on

November 22, 1933. He was proud member of the United States Army and was a painter most of his life. Kenny spent the last 14 years at Berks Leisure Living and he will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Berks Leisure Living, 1399 Fairview Dr., Leesport, PA 19533. Interment is private.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



