Kenneth R. Bicksler, 90, of Bernville, passed away Friday, Apr. 12, 2019, at his daughter's house.

He was the husband of Betty M. (Lutz) Bicksler, who died Sept. 1, 2011. Kenneth, a son of the late Russell and Kathryn

(Valentine) Bicksler, was born in Tulpehocken Twp.

He is survived by a daughter, Carol A. Boyer,

Womelsdorf; two sons, Floyd E. Bicksler, husband of Linda, Bethel; and Thomas C. Bicksler, Bernville; two brothers, Ray E. Bicksler, husband of Barbara, Bethel; and T. John Bicksler, Richland; a sister, Sophie R., wife of Richard L. Light, Fredericksburg; three grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lee and

Gerald Bicksler; and two sisters, Gloria Boyer and Shirley Edris.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m.,

Wednesday, and from 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the

funeral home. Burial will be in Heidelberg Cemetery,

Robesonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tower Health at Home, 1170 Berkshire Blvd.,

Wyomissing, PA 19610.

