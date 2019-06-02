Kenneth C. Blekicki, 76, of Lancaster,

formerly of Reading, passed away on

Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Lancaster

General Hospital.

He was born in Reading to Arlene (Clouser) and Frank J. Blekicki. A graduate of Reading High School, Ken had a distinguished career as a performer, arranger, conductor, composer, lyricist, stage manager, director and educator. He held degrees from

Lebanon Valley College, San Diego State University and the University of Michigan.

Ken taught music education at Fleetwood Middle School for more than 40 years, where he touched the lives of

hundreds of children and adults. He also worked as music director for Albright College and the Reading Civic Opera Society.

Ken had performed with Jimmy Dorsey, Ray Charles, Sammy Davis, Andy Williams, Al Martino, Nat King Cole, Rosemary Clooney and many other well-known stars. He is the proud recipient of the United Way of America Second Century Initiative for Innovation and Excellence award for his composition, "Let's All Band Together."

Ken served as pit conductor for Circle Arts in Los

Angeles, and worked extensively in musical theatre on both coasts. Locally, he played with Watts Line and the jazz group Gamut and Zaz Zu Zat. He was a member of the

Hershey Symphony Big Band.

Ken enjoyed traveling the world and spending time in London. He was an owner at Abbeyville Road Studio in Lancaster.

He is survived by many loving cousins.

A celebration of Ken's amazing life will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at One United Church of Christ, 1730 New Holland Road, Reading, PA, 19607.

Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements.




