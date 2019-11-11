Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bolich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bolich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Bolich Obituary
Kenneth W. (Butchie) Bolich, 68, of Orwigsburg, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 10, at his residence. Butchie was born in Pottsville, on July 3, 1951, a son of the late Dorothy Marie (Fryer) and Kenneth Mohl Bolich. He was the husband of Barbara Mae (Schock) Bolich. They were married May 10, 1969. Butchie was employed as a press operator at Dana, in Reading, and also worked for Denny Electric. He was also a member of the Schuylkill Haven Sheetz Coffee Club. In addition to Barbara, his wife of 50 years, Butchie is survived by his daughter, Lisa Martin, companion of Gary Rahn; and his son, Barry Bolich, husband of Tania; three sisters: Linda Petery, companion of Wayne Stuber; Sandra, wife of Mark Krammes; and Karen, wife of Gary Jones; two brothers, Robert Bolich, husband of Karen; and William Bolich. He is also survived by his grandchildren: JJ Von Deylen, Zachary Bolich and his fiancé, Cynthia Schreiber; Jordan Bidwell, wife of Kyle; and Jaydan and James Von Deylen; and great-grandchildren: Braxton Von Deylen and Autumn and Elly Mae Bolich. A public visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 14, and also from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. A Celebration of Life Service for Butchie will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, November 15, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Tribute Program, 501 St Jude Place,Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Interment will follow in Zion’s Red Church Cemetery, Orwigsburg.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -