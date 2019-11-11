|
Kenneth W. (Butchie) Bolich, 68, of Orwigsburg, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 10, at his residence. Butchie was born in Pottsville, on July 3, 1951, a son of the late Dorothy Marie (Fryer) and Kenneth Mohl Bolich. He was the husband of Barbara Mae (Schock) Bolich. They were married May 10, 1969. Butchie was employed as a press operator at Dana, in Reading, and also worked for Denny Electric. He was also a member of the Schuylkill Haven Sheetz Coffee Club. In addition to Barbara, his wife of 50 years, Butchie is survived by his daughter, Lisa Martin, companion of Gary Rahn; and his son, Barry Bolich, husband of Tania; three sisters: Linda Petery, companion of Wayne Stuber; Sandra, wife of Mark Krammes; and Karen, wife of Gary Jones; two brothers, Robert Bolich, husband of Karen; and William Bolich. He is also survived by his grandchildren: JJ Von Deylen, Zachary Bolich and his fiancé, Cynthia Schreiber; Jordan Bidwell, wife of Kyle; and Jaydan and James Von Deylen; and great-grandchildren: Braxton Von Deylen and Autumn and Elly Mae Bolich. A public visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 14, and also from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. A Celebration of Life Service for Butchie will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, November 15, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Tribute Program, 501 St Jude Place,Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Interment will follow in Zion’s Red Church Cemetery, Orwigsburg.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019