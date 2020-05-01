Kenneth Brice
Kenneth C. Brice, 80, of Spring Township, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Christine M. (Steffe) Brice. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Bertha (Palka) Brice. Kenneth was a true business man and an entrepreneur his whole life. In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by his daughters: Kim Bauer, Cheryl Coldren; and son Charles Brice. A private memorial service will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. A private interment will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
