|
|
Kenneth L. “Pop Pop” Brossman, 83, passed away February 28, 2020, in his Muhlenberg residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Doris E. (Hoover) Brossman, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Born May 8, 1936, in State Hill, he was the son of the late Leroy and Hilda (Long) Brossman. Kenneth was a 1955 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. He was owner and operator of Brossman Auto Repair, Reading, for 45 years and worked as a local commercial truck driver for the Post Office. He was also a track official at the Reading Fairgrounds Race track, first responder for the Goodwill Fire Company and coached baseball for TYO (Temple Youth Organization) and MTAA little league. Kenneth was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia sports fan. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends, spending most of that time at his hunting camp, in Cameron County. He also loved being with his family, spending time with his grandchildren and great-granchildren and riding around in his pick-up truck. To anyone who knew him he was known as “Pop Pop” and “Froggy.” In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his three children: Tracy, wife of John “Jack” Perry, Clifton Park, N.Y.; Tim, husband of Robin Brossman, West Lawn; and Kathi, wife of Bobby Herbein, Hyde Park. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald, husband of Leota Brossman, Reading; grandchildren: Bradley Holt, fiance of Kathryn Anthony; Corey, husband of Joy Brossman; Tiffany, wife of Tod Deysher; Ashley Herbein; and Matthew Herbein; and great-grandchildren, Camryn Brossman and Brody Brossman. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Kenneth to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020