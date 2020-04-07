|
Kenneth Bruce Jones of New Martinsville, WV and formerly of Gilbertsville, PA passed from this life on March 28, 2020 at the age of 84. He was married 52 years to the late Barbara Jo (Wise) Jones. Born in New Martinsville, he was the son of the late Paul Jones and Ruth (Sidell) Jones. A 1953 graduate of Magnolia High School he also attended West Liberty University studying chemical engineering. Ken was an Army veteran, honorably serving his country in Japan. He was employed as a supervisor with Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. traveling to job sites along the east coast and midwest throughout his career. In addition, he had the opportunity to work overseas in Argentina and Saudi Arabia as well as several Caribbean islands prior to his retirement. A skilled golfer, Ken was a member of Twin Ponds Golf Club for many years, enjoying the scat league and numerous golf trips with friends. He was a union member of the Boilermakers National Transient Lodge and the Moose Lodge #930 of New Martinsville. Ken will be lovingly remembered for his quick wit, sharp sense of humor and soft spot for his grandchildren. Surviving is a daughter Jacqueline R. (Robert) Sugg, a son Dana B. (Athena) Jones, 5 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 1 great granddaughter, a sister Carolyn (Fred) Knoop, companion Glenda Meek Moore, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Kenneth Scott Jones, and brothers Robert, Keith, and Tom Jones. Services and burial will be private. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the at or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Arrangements are handled by Grisell Funeral Home and Crematory, New Martinsville, WV.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020