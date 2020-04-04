|
|
Kenneth C. Smith, Sr., 83, of Fleetwood, passed away on Thursday morning, April 2, 2020 at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown. Born October 5, 1936 in Schultsville, PA, he was the son of the late Ernest R. and Iva M.E. (Gerhart) Smith. He and the love of his life, Mary A. (Hensinger) Smith, were married on November 3, 1956 in Niantic, PA and celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary last fall. Whether you knew him as Ken, Carl or Smitty, Ken was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He attended Boyertown Schools and went on to work at the Great American Knitting Mills in Bally. He went on to work for 28 years at the Boyertown Auto Body Works as a paint sprayer. He also worked 15 years for Bally Block after the body works closed. Ken was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fleetwood and loved building model cars and wooden airplanes. He was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and also loved the Phillies. In addition to his wife, Mary, Ken is survived by his three children, Kenneth C. Smith Jr., husband of Arlene (Nesbit) Smith, Venice, FL, Kevin R. Smith, Riverview, FL and Cheryl R. (Smith) Young, wife of Robert D. Young, Fleetwood. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amie, Nicole, Tami, Lauren, Kenneth III, his great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Sierra, Alexis, Aleya, Michael, Anjali, Sarah, Lars and Noah, and by his nephew, Barry. Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Bauer. Due to the current conditions in Pennsylvania, Services for Ken will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for our friend, Ken and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020