Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth C. Smith Sr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth C. Smith Sr. Obituary
Kenneth C. Smith, Sr., 83, of Fleetwood, passed away on Thursday morning, April 2, 2020 at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown. Born October 5, 1936 in Schultsville, PA, he was the son of the late Ernest R. and Iva M.E. (Gerhart) Smith. He and the love of his life, Mary A. (Hensinger) Smith, were married on November 3, 1956 in Niantic, PA and celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary last fall. Whether you knew him as Ken, Carl or Smitty, Ken was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He attended Boyertown Schools and went on to work at the Great American Knitting Mills in Bally. He went on to work for 28 years at the Boyertown Auto Body Works as a paint sprayer. He also worked 15 years for Bally Block after the body works closed. Ken was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fleetwood and loved building model cars and wooden airplanes. He was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and also loved the Phillies. In addition to his wife, Mary, Ken is survived by his three children, Kenneth C. Smith Jr., husband of Arlene (Nesbit) Smith, Venice, FL, Kevin R. Smith, Riverview, FL and Cheryl R. (Smith) Young, wife of Robert D. Young, Fleetwood. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amie, Nicole, Tami, Lauren, Kenneth III, his great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Sierra, Alexis, Aleya, Michael, Anjali, Sarah, Lars and Noah, and by his nephew, Barry. Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Bauer. Due to the current conditions in Pennsylvania, Services for Ken will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for our friend, Ken and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -