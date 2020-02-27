Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Kenneth D. Lutz, 83, of Lenhartsville, formerly of Alsace Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg. He was the husband of Betty C. (Minner) Lutz, Lehnartsville. Born in Alsace Township, Pa, he was the son of the late Lester and Verna (Kline) Lutz. He served our nation proudly in the U.S. Army and worked as a mechanic for Savage Motors and Degler Chevrolet. Kenneth is survived by two sons, Darvin and Dwayne; two sisters, Sandra and Sheila; two grandchildren, Melanie and Brittany; and two great grandchildren, Caylee and Gaven. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.comt
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
