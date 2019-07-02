Kenneth E. Deeds, 54, of Reading, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2019.

He was the husband of Lucia Rodriguez. Born in Reading, he was the son of Norman and Eleanor (Britton) Deeds.

Kenneth was employed as a HVAC Technician for JLL Engineering.

He is also survived by his son, Kyle F. Deeds, husband of Allison, of Baltimore, Md.; stepchildren: Alex Lopez, Amanda Ernst, Victoria Lopez and Brandy Gery. Also surviving are stepgrandchildren: Avion Lopez, Angelise Martinez, Cianni Hernandez, Colby Ernst, Carter Ernst, Morgan Gery and Brandy Gery; siblings: Eugene Deeds, Dorothy Wolf, Kris Milkins, Thomas Deeds, Connie Duran and Barbara Odom.

Services for Kenneth are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements, online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



