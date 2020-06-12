Kenneth DeLussey
Kenneth Francis DeLussey, 58, of Leesport, was sadly taken from us on Friday, June 12, 2020 after a hard fought battle with Leukemia. He was a loving husband to Susan K. (Blakeney) DeLussey, for twenty-five years; father to Megan, wife of Milton King; and Jillian, wife of Paul Heckman; and grandfather to Kyle and Bryce Heckman; and a granddaughter expected in October. Kenneth was a strong man with a heart of gold; always ready to help anyone who was in need of anything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Kenneth worked for Robesonia Logistics as a truck driver. He enjoyed going to Atlantic City, traveling, and going to the beach. Along with his wife and daughters, he is survived by his parents: Bernadette and William Atkins; sisters: Deborah A. Northridge, wife of Keith; Magan DeLussey; brothers: Joseph DeLussey, husband of Kathleen; Thomas "Rick" DeLussey, husband of Donna; Michael Atkins, husband of Mistee; Robert Atkins, husband of Terese; Adam DeLussey; and Christopher DeLussey; and step-brothers: William Atkins, husband of Christine; Gary Atkins; husband of Constance; and step-sister: Ginney Moyer. Kenneth is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his father: Thomas R. DeLussey, Jr.; son: Kenneth Tomichek; and brother: James M. DeLussey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:45 am from St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing for Kenneth will be held at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, on Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:00 am, followed by a procession to the church. We ask that those attending practice social distancing and the protocols recommended by the CDC. Memorial contributions may be sent to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Eastern PA Chapter, 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUN
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:45 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
