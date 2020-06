Kenneth DeLussey

Kenneth Francis DeLussey, 58, of Leesport, was sadly taken from us on Friday, June 12, 2020 after a hard fought battle with Leukemia. He was a loving husband to Susan K. (Blakeney) DeLussey, for twenty-five years; father to Megan, wife of Milton King; and Jillian, wife of Paul Heckman; and grandfather to Kyle and Bryce Heckman; and a granddaughter expected in October. Kenneth was a strong man with a heart of gold; always ready to help anyone who was in need of anything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Kenneth worked for Robesonia Logistics as a truck driver. He enjoyed going to Atlantic City, traveling, and going to the beach. Along with his wife and daughters, he is survived by his parents: Bernadette and William Atkins; sisters: Deborah A. Northridge, wife of Keith; Magan DeLussey; brothers: Joseph DeLussey, husband of Kathleen; Thomas "Rick" DeLussey, husband of Donna; Michael Atkins, husband of Mistee; Robert Atkins, husband of Terese; Adam DeLussey; and Christopher DeLussey; and step-brothers: William Atkins, husband of Christine; Gary Atkins; husband of Constance; and step-sister: Ginney Moyer. Kenneth is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his father: Thomas R. DeLussey, Jr.; son: Kenneth Tomichek; and brother: James M. DeLussey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:45 am from St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing for Kenneth will be held at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, on Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:00 am, followed by a procession to the church. We ask that those attending practice social distancing and the protocols recommended by the CDC. Memorial contributions may be sent to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society , Eastern PA Chapter, 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com