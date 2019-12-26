|
|
Kenneth E. McKibben, 80, of Cumru Township passed away Sunday, November 17 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the loving husband for over 28 years to Debra A. Wityczak. Born in Houlka, Mississippi, Kenneth was the son of the late Bethard L. McKibben and Modelle R. Ferguson. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, January 4, 2020 at GT Church, 1110 Snyder Road, West Lawn, PA 19609 at 12:00 PM. A time of gathering and visitation will be held at GT Church on Saturday, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Campus Outreach Minneapolis, 720 13th Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN 55406, www.cominneapolis.org/mckibben. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019