Kenneth E. Nagle Kenneth E. Nagle, 84, of Bethel, passed away Saturday, April 18th, at Reading Hospital, West Reading. Born in Schuylkill Haven, on October 9, 1935, a son of the late Thelma (Baltzer) and Roy Nagle. He was the husband of Mary L. (Mason) Nagle. He was formerly employed by the Reading Eagle Newspaper as an assistant foreman in the Composing Room. Kenneth is preceded in death by his son Donald, daughter Linda and sister Gladys Aungst. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Kenneth Nagle, II, Bethel, Victoria Leffler, Minersville, Mary Louise Crawford wife of Brian, Hawaii and John Nagle, Lebanon; grandchildren; great grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be held privately.. Condolences for the family may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020