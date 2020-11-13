Kenneth Eugene Ziegler Kenneth Eugene Ziegler, 90 of Rehrersburg, passed away November 10, 2020 at Stoneridge Poplar Run in Myerstown. Kenneth was born in Rehrersburg, PA on August 9, 1930 to Henry and Mable (Edris) Ziegler, who preceded him in death, along with sister Pauline Gundrum. Kenneth is survived by Marie Anna (Wilhelm) Ziegler, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage on August 22; brother Guy (Eileen) Ziegler and sister Gladys (Bill) Keener. In addition, Kenneth is survived by sons, Greg (Kim) Ziegler, and Jeffrey (Kathy) Ziegler; daughters, Bonnie (Mike) Shay, Susan (Jef) Benedetti, Lisa (Joel) Hetrick, and Wendy Ziegler, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Kenneth was a graduate of Myerstown High School, and served in the U.S. Army as Sergeant during the Korean War, working as a heavy equipment operator. Kenneth, a master brick mason, worked for Eschbach Brothers LLC for more than 50 years. He also worked as Tulpehocken Township Supervisor for 32 years. Kenneth was an avid hunter in Berks and Sullivan counties, where he was a founding member of the Dutch Four Hunting cabin. He was a member of the Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Beagle Club and Fraternal Pennsylvania German Grundsau Lodsch Nummer Zwelfe (Groundhog Lodge #12). Always quick to laugh and share an occasional witty observation, Kenneth felt most at home with family, for example, when he held court on the croquet pitch at the annual Wilhelm Family Picnic. His unique understanding of the rules never failed to draw a crowd of kibitzers. Above all, he shared himself and the stories of his life with all of those around him. His duty to his family and love for his country continues to be an example to all. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg. Burial will be in Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Road, Bethel, family and friends are invited to join at the graveside at 11:30AM, Friday, Nov. 20th. Please follow CDC guideline for wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Andulhea Heritage Center, 4 Church Street, Rehrersburg, PA 19550. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com