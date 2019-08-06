Home

Kenneth Fleming


1940 - 2019
Kenneth Fleming Obituary

Kenneth Lee Fleming, 78, of Ephrata,

formerly of Blandon, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Wyomissing Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born October 2, 1940, in Aurora, Ill., son of the late Allen and Myrtle (Ness) Fleming.

Ken joined the Navy in 1960, retiring after 22 years as a senior chief electronic technician submarine qualified. Ken was proud to be a member of the Silent Services, spending time on seven submarines during his tours of duty. While in the Navy, he received his Bachelor's degree from

Chapman University in 1981.

Upon retirement from the Navy in 1982, he was employed by General Electric Nuclear Services, as a senior nuclear engineer. He moved to PA as a startup engineer for the Limerick Nuclear Power Plant. After retiring from GE in 2001, he enjoyed traveling the US with his wife. Many

adventures were had.

Growing up in a railroad family, Ken had a lifelong love of trains and had become an ardent volunteer of the WW&F Railroad in Maine. He rediscovered his teenage hobby upon retirement, and once again became a ham radio

operator. He could travel the world on that radio.

Ken's love of Lancaster County began as a seasonal camper at Lake In Wood Resort in Bowmansville. This led to his volunteering at the Weaverland Produce Auction for seven years where he made many friends with the workers and sellers. He was the crazy Englishman who talked to the horses. This was the highlight of his retirement. He so loved Lancaster County that he moved to Farmersville five years ago.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Christine A.

Fleming; and his son, William "Ben" Fleming, of Columbia, SC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 23 years, Genevieve "Betsy" Fleming, who passed in 1994; and a brother, Marshall Fleming.

Service will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603 or Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway, Sheepscot Station, PO Box 242, Alana, ME 04535-242.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019
