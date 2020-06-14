Kenneth Freese
Kenneth J. “Buzz” Freese Jr., 69, of Exeter Township, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was the husband of Nadine M. (Quinter) Freese with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Kenneth J. Freese Jr. and Jean (Travalina) Berg. Buzz was a graduate of Exeter High school class of 1968 and was the founder and owner/operator of Color It Green since 1975. He loved spending time detailing his cars but his favorite thing to do was spending time with his family. Buzz is survived by three sons; Justin M. (Andrea) of Exeter, Adie K. (Kara) of Mt. Penn, and Ash N. (Bill) of Exeter. He was Pappy to four grandchildren who were his pride and Joy; Madison, Dylan, Aidan, and Boston. Buzz also is survived by one sister Deborah Apostolou (George). He was pre deceased by brother Michael, Sister Stacey Mogel, Step father Harold Berg and step mother Elizabeth Freese. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday June 17, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service being held with close friends and family at 11:00 am at Lutz Funeral Home, 2100 Perkiomen Ave Mt. Penn 19606. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, send lots of flowers! Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
JUN
17
Service
11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
