Kenneth G. Fryer, 88, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in

Maidencreek Place.

He was the loving husband of Helen M. (Primm) Fryer, who died in 2016.

Born in Hamburg, he was the son of the late George W. and Esther C. (Werner) Fryer.

Kenneth was a 1949 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and attended McCann School of Business, Reading.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.

Kenneth was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Hamburg.

He owned and operated Fryer's 5 & 10, Hamburg, for 50 years. Kenneth started The Sidewalk Sale in 1963.

Kenneth loved his hometown of Hamburg, baseball, bowling, history, Drum and Bugle Corps, and his

grandchildren.

He most recently resided at Maidencreek Place Senior Living in Reading since August of 2018 where he very much enjoyed the company of the other residents and the staff.

Kenneth was a member of Union Fire Company, Behler-Hein Post #637 American Legion, Hamburg Historical

Society and Virginville Grange. For many years, Kenneth helped put American flags on graves in many cemeteries for Memorial Day.

Kenneth is survived by three children: Larry, husband of Sandy Fryer, Woodstock, Md.; Linda, wife of Keith

Shollenberger, Denver, Pa.; and Cheryl, wife of Richard Moyer, Schuylkill Haven, Pa. Three grandchildren: Myles, husband of Brittany Shollenberger, Hans Shollenberger, and Emily Moyer, also survive him.

He was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Frantz, of

Orwigsburg, Pa.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



