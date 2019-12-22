|
|
Kenneth Allen “Kenny” “Poppy” Gieringer passed away in Reading Hospital, on December 19, 2019, at the age of 72 years. Kenny is survived by his wife Gail D. (Halat) of 36 years; daughters: Theresa, wife of Anthony Cimino, of Douglassville; Christi, wife of Brian Dieterich, of Annapolis Md.; Tracy, wife of Sean Troy, of Morton; grandchildren: Ashley Cimino, Liam Dieterich, Colin Troy and Gavin Troy; a brother; and his friend, protector and constant companion, his cocker spaniel, Tara. Kenny was predeceased by a sister and three brothers. Kenny was born in Fleetwood to Edward and Margaret Gieringer. He graduated from Fleetwood High School then attended trade school. He worked as a journeyman electrician for 30 + years with IBEW Local 743 Reading, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the IBEW 743 Retirees club, an avid poker player and enjoyed casino trips to Las Vegas. Funeral is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. All are invited to attend the service that will be held at Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. Burial will be private at convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the , P.O Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241-7005 or at . Online condolences can be made at lwottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019