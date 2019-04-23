Kenneth James Haines Jr., 82, passed away peacefully in his Laureldale home on Sunday, April 21, 2019, with his loving wife, Nancy, by his side.

Born in Frackville, Pa., he was a son of the late Anna Mae (Price) and Kenneth J. Haines Sr. He and Nancy were married for 32 wonderful years.

A graduate of Frackville High School, Kenneth attended Penn State and Kutztown Universities, studying mechanical engineering and biology. He worked for over 10 years as a carpenter at Parish Steel, Reading.

Kenneth was an extremely hard worker his entire life,

especially with his hands, and he enjoyed all types of

mechanical work and woodworking. An avid hunter in his early years, Kenneth was also an accomplished athlete, from serving as a bat boy while his dad coached Elks baseball to playing volleyball throughout the area in his later years.

He also enjoyed trips with Nancy to exotic places like Bermuda, Florida and California. Family always came first to Kenneth and the true lights of his life were his seven grandchildren; he just loved when they lived close by and would visit him.

In addition to Nancy, Kenneth is survived by his sons, Kenneth III, husband of Veronica, Stuart, Fla., David,

husband of Laura, Mt. Airy, Md.; his stepson, Kevin Fehnel, husband of Jessica, Pottstown; and his stepdaughter, Eileen Jennings, wife of Steven, West Chester. Also surviving is a sister, Mary Jane Schaeffer; and a brother, Bill, longtime companion of Jeanette.

He was predeceased by a sister, Alma Leona.

A Celebration of Kenneth's life will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, followed by burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. A viewing will be held Friday from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



