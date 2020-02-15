|
|
Kenneth Carl Henninger, 72, of Pottstown, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Tower-Health, Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the husband of Jennifer L. (Burns) Henninger, whom he married on October 8, 2016. Born in Kempton, Kenneth was a son of the late Osville K. and Virginia E. (Steffy) Henninger. He was a 1966 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Army during the Vietnam War. Kenneth was employed by East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lyons, for many years and was a former Supervisor for Albany Township. Kenneth was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, including planting his hot peppers and tomatoes. He was a member of the Lost Pines Hunting Camp, Lycoming County, and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He also adored spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Jen, Kenneth is survived by his children, Kenny G., husband of Maureen (Duddy) Henninger, Kutztown, Karen H. (Henninger), wife of Michael Austin, Kutztown, Kevin A., husband of Rachel (Corl) Henninger, Hamburg; step-daughter, Adriana Hayward, Pottstown; step-son, Corey Burns, Pottstown; six grandchildren, Kenzie, Kayley, Nicholas, Grace, Lillie and Thatcher; two step-grandchildren, Jason and Corey. He is also survived by his siblings, Donald, husband of Bonnie (Hummel) Henninger, Kutztown, Carol (Henninger), wife of Tim Seidel and Christine (Henninger), wife of Norman Loiselle, both of Brandon, FL; and a brother-in-law, Terry Ritzman, Hamburg, husband of predeceased sister, Diane (Henninger) Ritzman; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA. A celebration of life memorial service to share memories of Kenneth’s life will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the rendering of military honors, by The Pennsylvania Military Honor Guard, Ft. Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA, to conclude the service. The family requests contributions be made in Kenneth’s memory to the Kenneth C. Henninger Memorial Fund c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., P.O. Box 292, Kutztown, PA 19530-0292. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020