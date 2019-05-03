Kenneth R. Hoffert, 89, of Cumru

Township, passed away on May 1st in his

residence.

He was the husband of Bertha J.

(Hertzog) Hoffert for 58 years.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Allison and Goldie (Brendle) Hoffert.

Kenneth was a U.S. Army Veteran of the

Korean War. He was a retired truck driver for CE Levan & Co.

He was pre-deceased by a brother, Carl Hoffert.

Surviving in addition to his wife is one son, Kevin Hoffert, Wernersville, Pa.; one daughter, Donna Finocchiaro, Smyrna, Del.; brothers, Gerald, husband of Evelyn Hoffert, Mohnton, Pa., Gary, husband of Dianna Hoffert, Denver, Pa.; three grandchildren: Jennifer, wife of Kenny Venarchick Sr., John Boyer and Taylor Hoffert; two great-grandchildren, Kenny Venarchick Jr., Kyle Venarchick.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m., with a viewing from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., in the Giles & Yeckley

Funeral Home & Crematorium, 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton.

