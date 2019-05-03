Kenneth Hoffert

Guest Book
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
  • "Your forever in my heart poppop. Love and miss you dearly...."
  • "Sympathies from all of us at Sencit, prayers for you and..."
  • "THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!"
    - A.J. US Army Retired
  • "Thank you for your service, one vet to another"
    - Bob us army
Service Information
MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA
19606
(610)-370-1300
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home & Crematorium
21 Chestnut St.
Mohnton, PA
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home & Crematorium
21 Chestnut St.
Mohnton, PA
Obituary
Kenneth R. Hoffert, 89, of Cumru

Township, passed away on May 1st in his

residence.

He was the husband of Bertha J.

(Hertzog) Hoffert for 58 years.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Allison and Goldie (Brendle) Hoffert.

Kenneth was a U.S. Army Veteran of the

Korean War. He was a retired truck driver for CE Levan & Co.

He was pre-deceased by a brother, Carl Hoffert.

Surviving in addition to his wife is one son, Kevin Hoffert, Wernersville, Pa.; one daughter, Donna Finocchiaro, Smyrna, Del.; brothers, Gerald, husband of Evelyn Hoffert, Mohnton, Pa., Gary, husband of Dianna Hoffert, Denver, Pa.; three grandchildren: Jennifer, wife of Kenny Venarchick Sr., John Boyer and Taylor Hoffert; two great-grandchildren, Kenny Venarchick Jr., Kyle Venarchick.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m., with a viewing from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., in the Giles & Yeckley

Funeral Home & Crematorium, 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at . MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com. 610-370-1300.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
