Kenneth Hoover
Kenneth R. Hoover, 83, formerly of Muhlenberg Twp., and a resident at Maidencreek Place, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Donna M. (Swoyer) Hoover, passed away May 26, 2020. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Miles M. Hoover, Sr., and Naomi G. (Reis) Hoover. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1954. He owned and operated Ken Hoover’s Service Station at 5th and Madison in Reading for 24 years, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling to the Chesapeake Bay, where he enjoyed clamming and crabbing, automobiles, and gardening. He shared his love of gardening with his wife, Donna. Kenneth is survived by a son: Roger K. Hoover, Leesport; and his companion Diane Gassert. He was predeceased by a brother: Miles M. Hoover, Jr.; and a sister: Gladys M. (Hoover) Newpher. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Leesport Cemetery. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Maidencreek Place and Penn State Health St. Joseph for the exceptional care and compassion that was given to Kenneth. They are very grateful. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
