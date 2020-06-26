Kenneth K. Weist Kenneth K. Weist, 81, of Centre Township, finished his journey on Tuesday, June 23. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family. He was the loving husband of Sherry L. (Phillips), sharing over 33 years of marriage; and loving father of three daughters, Missy L. (Weist) wife of Brad Kopicz of Mohrsville; Christie L. (Weist) wife of Ryan Thomas of Blandon; and Cara L. Weist of State College. He was the proud grandfather to Leah Kopicz and Nathan Thomas; he took great pride in his family. He is survived by two sisters, Betty Naftzinger, and Anna Davis. Kenny was predeceased by two brothers, LeRoy and John Weist; and four sisters, Mildred Wagner, Mae Christ, Ada Spatz, and Mary Snyder. In addition to his daughters, Kenny had three other children: Kim (Weist) Hummel, Kenneth Weist Jr, and Kasey Weist; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. He attended Ontelaunee High School before enlisting in the Marine Corps where he served as a Marine Corps Drill Instructor and Gunnery Sergeant. Kenny proudly retired as Carpenter Shop Supervisor in 2005 from the Reading Eagle Company. Kenny was a dedicated husband and father. He treasured his daughters and loved his role as Poppy. Kenny was happiest being active outdoors and spending time with his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed mowing grass, spending time at his cabin with his family, working in his wood shop, and playing with his granddaughter Leah. A memorial service for Kenny will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Saturday, July 11, 2020 9:30 to 11:00 am. As we are in the green phase, we continue to practice social distancing and the practices recommended by the CDC for the safety of the family and those attending the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Moment Of Peace Adventures, P.O. Box 775, Oley, PA 19547, momentofpeaceadventures.com. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 26 to Jul. 5, 2020.