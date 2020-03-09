|
Mr. Kenneth G. Kissinger, 84, of Mohnton, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Carol J. (Kerchner) Kissinger. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Charles and Catherine (Wanner) Kissinger. Kenny attended Muhlenberg High School. A few years after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge from the Navy he joined the Naval Reserve. This is around the time he met the love of his life, Carol, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Kenny started working at Carpenter Technology, in Reading, retiring in the late 1980s after 30 years of service. After his retirement, he worked part-time for Weis Markets, Kachel Ford, in Shillington, and Hartman’s Farm, in Bern Twp. He was a lifetime member of the Cushion Peak Rod & Gun Club, the Mohnton Fish & Game Club, the Riverside Fire Company and Heavens Acres Hunting Club in Bradford County. He was a member of the former Hilltoppers, in Gouglersville. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Sheryl L., wife of Kenneth J. McCloskey, of Wind Gap; Kenneth A., husband of Traci L. Kissinger, of Robesonia; Kathy L., wife of James W. Schildt Jr., of Reading; Douglas A., husband of Patti A. Kissinger, of Reading; and Tracy L. Merkle, of Mohnton. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and his puppy, Duffy. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 5, Mohnton, PA 19540. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020