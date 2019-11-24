|
|
Kenneth “Kenny” K. Knarr Kenneth “Kenny” K. Knarr, 61, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly after a courageous battle with cancer. He was married for 40 loving years to Judy C. (Wurster) Knarr. Born in Reading, Kenny was a son of the late Kenneth K. Knarr Sr., and Patricia A. (Dillon). Kenny enjoyed cruises and traveling with his beloved wife and son. Disney was always one of his favorite destinations. He was a passionate fan of the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Orioles. Kenny was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, of Lancaster. In addition to his wife, Kenny is survived by his son, Michael T., husband of Debra Knarr, of Odenton, Md.; sister, Patricia, widow of Neil Wurster, of Sinking Spring; sister-in-law, Annmarie, wife of Phillip Lauer, of Sinking Spring; brother-in-law, Thomas Wurster, of Reading; nieces and nephews: Christina Almodovar, of Reading; Joseph V. Wurster, of Sinking Spring; Kathleen Beeman, of Strausstown; Amy Murray, of Sinking Spring; Patricia Iezzi, of Temple; Mark Lauer, of Sinking Spring; and Melissa Wurster, of Pittsburgh. Kenny is also survived by his and Judy’s Bichon Frise, Mickey. Kenny was preceded in death by his sister, Karen. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., and on Tuesday evening, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Kenny’s family asks that contributions in his memory be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St., Reading, PA 19604, or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019