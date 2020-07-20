1/1
Kenneth L. Reisinger
Kenneth L. “Bud” Reisinger Kenneth L. “Bud” Reisinger, 88, of Exeter Township, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Berkshire Center. He was the husband of the late Liv (Hafer) Reisinger who passed away June 19, 2020. Born in Reading, Mr. Reisinger was the son of the late Kenneth A. and Virgie E. (Leier) Reisinger. He was a 1949 graduate of Mount Penn High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Reisinger was a self-employed auto mechanic. He is survived by his daughter Cindy L. (Reisinger) Reed, wife of Zane Reed of Womelsdorf; step-daughters Sheila M. (Leonard) Wolf of Exeter Township; Susan G. (Leonard) Taylor, wife of Scott R. Taylor of Exeter Township; step-son Scott T. Leonard of West Lawn, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and 15 step-great grandchildren. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

