Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion’s Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion’s Church
770 Zion’s Church Road
Hamburg, PA
Kenneth L. Schappell Obituary
Kenneth L. Schappell, 74, of Perry Twp., passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Linda D. (Peterson) Schappell. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Lester S. and Dorothy M. (Yeager) Schappell. He graduated from Hamburg Area High School in 1963. He was a member of Zion’s Church, Windsor Castle. Kenneth was a US Air National Guard Veteran. Kenneth worked for 13 years for the Reading Co. and Con-Rail as a machinist and engine inspector, later working 23 years as a maintenance man for Hamburg Center, handling painting, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed antique cars, yard work, auctions, toy sales, and flea markets. He always enjoyed “buying other people’s junk.” He was a member of the Antique Car Club of America. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Martin C. Schappell, husband of Helene (Steadman), Salisbury, NC, and Gregory S. Schappell, Kutztown; there grandchildren: Logan A. Schappell, Kayla M. Schappell, and Sydney C. Schappell. He is also survived by a brother: David C. Schappell, husband of Pam (Carr), Bowers. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am from Zion’s Church, 770 Zion’s Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in Zion’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Zion’s Church Memorial Fund at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
