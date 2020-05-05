Kenneth? ?W.? ?Long,? ?91,? ?of? ?Reading,? ?passed? ?away? ?Wednesday,? ?April? ?29,? ? 2020? ?at? ?6:30? ?pm? ?in? ?Penn? ?State? ?Health-St.? ?Joseph? ?Hospital.? ?He? ?was? ?the? ? husband? ?of? ?the? ?late? ?Rita? ?K.? ?(Loeper)? ?Long? ?w?ho?? ?passed? ?away? ?May? ?10,? ? 2003.? ?Born? ?in? ?Reading,? ?Mr.? ?Long? ?was? ?the? ?son? ?of? ?the? ?late? ?Clarence? ?G.? ?and? ? Florence? ?C.? ?(Boeckler)? ?Long.? ?He? ?was? ?a? ?1947? ?graduate? ?of? ?Reading? ?High? ? School? ?and? ?was? ?a? ?member? ?of? ?Alsace? ?Lutheran? ?Church.? ?Mr.? ?Long? ?was? ? employed? ?by? ?AT&T? ?as? ?an? ?electrician? ?for? ?30? ?years? ?retiring? ?in? ?19?88.? ?He? ? was? ?also? ?employed? ?as? ?a? ?valet? ?for? ?Eye? ?Consultants? ?of? ?Pennsylvania? ?in? ? Wyomissing? ?from? ?1989? ?to? ?2001? ?and? ?as? ?a? ?funeral? ?directors?’?? ?assistant? ?at? ? Bean? ?Funeral? ?Home? ?for? ?over? ?20? ?years.? ?Mr.? ?Long? ?is? ?survived? ?by? ?his? ? children? ?Deborah? ?S.? ?Mahan? ?of? ?Mexico? ?and? ?K.? ?Scott? ?Long,? ?husband? ?of? ? Kathy? ?Long? ?of? ?Muhlenberg? ?Township? ?and? ?his? ?6? ?grandchildren? ?and? ??10? ? great? ?grandchildren.? ?He? ?is? ?also? ?survived? ?by? ?his? ?sister? ?Bonnie? ?L.? ? Grossman,? ?wife? ?of? ?Leonard? ?Grossman? ?of? ?Reading? ?and? ?was? ?preceded? ?in? ? death? ?by? ?his? ?brother? ?Clarence? ?G.? ?Long? ?of? ?Williamsport.?He will be missed and loved by all who knew him.? Memorial? ?Service? ?will? ?be? ?scheduled? ?at? ?a? ?later? ?date.. ?Bean? ?Funeral Homes? ?&? ?Cremation? ?Services? ?1605? ?Rockland? ?Street,? ?Hampden? ?Heights? ?is? ? in? ?charge? ?of? ?arrangements? ?and? ?online? ?condolences? ?may? ?be? ?made? ?at? ? www.beanfuneralhomes.com? ?
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.