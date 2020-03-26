|
Kenneth M. Hornberger, 92, of Gouglersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his daughter’s residence. He was the devoted husband of Helen M. (Feeney) Hornberger who passed away in 2015. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Mark A. and Elsie R. (Kohl) Hornberger. Kenneth was a graduate of the former Shillington High School. He joined the U.S. Navy serving during W.W. II. He was a member of the Reinholds V.F.W. Post 6759, the Gouglersville and Grill Fire Companies and the Mohnton Fish and Game Protective Association. He was the devoted father and "bestest" dad to Kenneth M. Hornberger, Jr. of Birdsboro; Elyse M. Kaucher, companion of Ricky Marburger of Gouglersville; and Janine M. Hornberger of Mohnton, widow of David Gillmore. Also surviving are grandchildren: Sherry Hornberger, Tammy Cox, Jared Kaucher, Ashley Gillmore, Darcy Gillmore, and Jesse Gillmore; ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Hornberger. As a result of the ongoing health concerns, a private viewing and graveside service will be held for family only. Interment will be in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at gilesandyeckley.com, or you may call the family directly at 610-750-5706.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020