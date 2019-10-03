|
Kenneth W. Martis Sr. Kenneth W. Martis Sr., 77, of Richmond Twp., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Born in Kutztown, he was the son of the late William F. and Anna B. Martis. Kenneth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Muhlenberg Twp. Kenneth is survived by his children and extended family. A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3344 Reading Crest Avenue, Reading, PA 19605. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Easy Does It Inc., 1300 Hilltop Road, Leesport, PA 19533. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019