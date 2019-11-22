|
Kenneth E. McKibben, 80, of Cumru Township passed away Sunday, November 17, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the loving husband for over 28 years to Debra A. Wityczak. Born in Houlka, Miss., Kenneth was the son of the late Bethard L. McKibben and Modelle R. Ferguson. After spending his school-age years in Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee watching his father work as a diesel mechanic, he developed a love of truck engines. Kenneth joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956 and began his formal education in the trucking industry. Upon obtaining an honorable discharge, he worked as an apprentice mechanic at Dealers Transport. Blessed with an innovative mind and strong work ethic, he continued his training with various heavy-duty truck component manufacturers, which enabled him to take on positions of increased responsibility with International Truck and Hertz Truck Rental. One of the most celebrated moments of his career was being selected as Maintenance Man of the Year in 1979 by Commercial Carrier Journal magazine. This career path led him to join Penske Truck Leasing in 1982 as Vice President of Maintenance and ultimately Senior Vice President of Maintenance until his retirement in 2010. Kenneth was highly respected and considered by many to be an industry leader in truck maintenance. He was extremely thankful to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented team of individuals at Penske – many of whom became life-long friends. After his retirement, he continued with his passion for the trucking industry by starting his own consulting group, Single Source Transportation Solutions. He was also able to spend cherished moments with family and friends as well as pursuing his favorite pastime of riding his motorcycles. In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by his son, Richard McKibben, husband of Jamie, of Atlanta, Ga.; and daughter, Theresa, wife of Ken Currie, of Minneapolis, Minn; as well as his grandchildren: Richard McKibben II, Stacy Lanier, Hannah Currie, Taylor Currie, Kenzie Currie, Emily Currie, Austin Currie and Kali McKibben. In addition, there are three great-grandchildren: Jackson, Logan and Colton. He is also survived by his sisters, Lynn, wife of Pete Banks, of Amherst, Ohio; and Katie, wife of James Moore, of Houlka, Miss.; and many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother, Harry; as well as his son, Russell, of Atlanta, Ga., who is survived by his wife, Sue. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, January 4, 2020, at GT Church, 1110 Snyder Road, West Lawn, PA 19609, at 12:00 p.m. A time of gathering and visitation will be held at GT Church, on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Campus Outreach Minneapolis, 720 13th Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN 55406, www.cominneapolis.org/mckibben. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
