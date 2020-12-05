Kenneth G. Mosser Kenneth G. Mosser, 93, formerly of Mohnton, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2020 at the Berks Heim Home in Bern Twp. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Marvin H. and Edna E. (Gaul) Mosser. He was the widower of Evelyn L. (Keffer) Mosser who died on May 7, 2020. Kenny graduated from the Mohnton High School in 1945. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during W.W. II. Upon his discharge, he went to work for Bell Telephone as a cable splicer, retiring in 1980 after 32 years of service. He was a longtime member of the Mohnton Lions Club where he served as Past President. He was also the chairman of the annual Mohnton Halloween Parade for 20 years and was the longtime announcer of the annual Memorial Day Parade. He was a member of the Mohnton Rod & Gun Club where he served as Trustee for many years; and a member of the Pennwyn Motor Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving is a son, Larry A., husband of Sherelyn Mosser of Shillington and Cathy L., wife of David A. Marburger of Mohnton. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Ryan Marburger and Trisha, wife of Corey Stine, one great granddaughter, Emma L. Stine. He was predeceased by a son, Keith, in 1956. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.