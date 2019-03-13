Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Moyer.

Kenneth N. Moyer, 78, of Womelsdorf, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

He was the husband of Ruth S. (Swope) Moyer with whom he would have shared 32 years of marriage on April 16th.

Ken, a son of the late Richard S. and Anna P. (Stoudt) Moyer, was born in Bernville.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters,

Andrea M., wife of Donald Edris, Mohrsville; and Erica M., wife of Andrew Longenecker, W.Va.; a stepson, Chris Houtz, husband of Lisa, Bethel; a brother, Herbert Moyer, husband of Carol, Fleetwood; a sister, Sylvia Scharff, Bernville; and four grandchildren: Sarah and Evan Edris, Audrey Longenecker, and Mackenzie Schnoke.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and William Moyer.

He was a member of St. John's (Hain's) UCC, Wernersville. He was an Army veteran. Ken was a graduate of Reading High School and a graduate of Albright College.

He retired from Boscov's, having worked at both the North Store and in York. He had previously worked as a banker in the Reading and Pottstown areas.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services, Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Reformed Church Cemetery, Bethel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's (Hain's) UCC, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



