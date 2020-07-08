Kenneth Moyer

Kenneth C. Moyer, 89, of Temple, died July 7, 2020 at Tower Health - Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the loving husband of Gladys J. (Kaufman) “Susie” Moyer, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Born, March 17, 1931, in Reading, he was a son of the late Frederick Albert and Esther Sally Ann (Grim) Moyer. Kenneth was employed as an industrial photographer with AT&T (Bell Labs) for over 25 years, retiring in 1988. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict as a 2nd class petty officer. Kenneth was an avid bicyclist, and was a beneficial member of Goodwill Fire Company. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Donna L., widow of Michael Kuhns of Shartlesville; and his son, Dean A. Moyer of Temple. Also surviving are his five grandchildren: Jennifer, wife of James Adam; Jeremy Kuhns, Sydney Moyer, Daniel Moyer, and Nicholas Moyer; a step granddaughter, Crystal Kuhns; great grandchildren, Gabriel and Aurora Kuhns; and a step great grandson, Tyler Bates. In addition, he is survived by his two siblings: Pauline Graff; and Ernest, husband of Clair Moyer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Alton R. Moyer. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
