Kenneth Overly

Kenneth P. Overly, 78, of Wyomissing, passed away on June 26, 2020, at Phoebe Berks, Wernersville. He was the loving husband of Judith A. (Beckwith) Overly; they were married on May 12, 1990. Born in East Earl Twp., he was a son of the late Gilbert and Laura (Horst) Overly. He was a graduate of Bob Jones University, South Carolina. A lifelong banker, Ken last worked at Blue Ball National Bank, New Holland until his retirement. He was a board member of the Reading Parking Authority during the 1990’s. Ken enjoyed hard-pitch softball for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five siblings: Harvey, Peggy, Fred, Hiram, and Eddie and was predeceased by five siblings: Millie, Betty, Mary Jane, Chet, and John. A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to begin at 1 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be at Ranck’s United Methodist Cemetery, New Holland. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Ken’s name. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.