Kenneth Overly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth P. Overly, 78, of Wyomissing, passed away on June 26, 2020, at Phoebe Berks, Wernersville. He was the loving husband of Judith A. (Beckwith) Overly; they were married on May 12, 1990. Born in East Earl Twp., he was a son of the late Gilbert and Laura (Horst) Overly. He was a graduate of Bob Jones University, South Carolina. A lifelong banker, Ken last worked at Blue Ball National Bank, New Holland until his retirement. He was a board member of the Reading Parking Authority during the 1990’s. Ken enjoyed hard-pitch softball for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five siblings: Harvey, Peggy, Fred, Hiram, and Eddie and was predeceased by five siblings: Millie, Betty, Mary Jane, Chet, and John. A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to begin at 1 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be at Ranck’s United Methodist Cemetery, New Holland. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Ken’s name. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
01:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved