Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Oxenreider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Oxenreider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Oxenreider Obituary
Kenneth R. Oxenreider, 70, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Adam C. & Ruth (Tobias) Oxenreider and the widower of Donna Fay (Trostle) Oxenreider. Kenneth was a delivery driver for NAPA Auto Parts in Denver and formerly worked at Bollman Hat Co. and Brethren Village. He was a member of Immanuel E.C. Church in Adamstown and was once the Steward of the church board. Kenneth had a quiet nature and was satisfied with the simple things in life. He is survived by his son, Kenneth “Casey” Oxenreider of Willow Street; a sister; two brothers; sister-in-law, Lana M. Schlegel, wife of Terry Sr.; and many nieces & nephews. A graveside service will be held Fri., Jan. 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -