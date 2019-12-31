|
|
Kenneth R. Oxenreider, 70, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Adam C. & Ruth (Tobias) Oxenreider and the widower of Donna Fay (Trostle) Oxenreider. Kenneth was a delivery driver for NAPA Auto Parts in Denver and formerly worked at Bollman Hat Co. and Brethren Village. He was a member of Immanuel E.C. Church in Adamstown and was once the Steward of the church board. Kenneth had a quiet nature and was satisfied with the simple things in life. He is survived by his son, Kenneth “Casey” Oxenreider of Willow Street; a sister; two brothers; sister-in-law, Lana M. Schlegel, wife of Terry Sr.; and many nieces & nephews. A graveside service will be held Fri., Jan. 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020