Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Piper.

Kenneth Elwood Piper, 60, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in his Reading residence.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalind (Statton) Piper.

Ken was born in Reading on November 16, 1958, a son of Julia M. (Norman) Piper, of Sinking Spring, and the late Ernest R. Piper.

He was a 1976 Reading High School graduate. Ken was an avid Philadelphia 76ers and Eagles fan and all-around sports and music guru.

Also surviving are his two daughters, Julia Piper and Sareena Piper, both of Philadelphia; his siblings: Shirley, widow of Richard McCuller, of Pottsville, Jeffrey A. and his wife, Helen E. Piper, of Harrisburg, Kathryn L. Piper, of Sinking Spring, Edward and his wife, Linda Piper, of Wake Forest, N.C.; two grandchildren, Madeline Rookwood and Guymore Rookwood; his nephew, who was like a brother, Rich Terrell; and Desiree and Richard Jr., who he

considered like grandchildren. He also leaves behind

nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close family friends.

Ken was predeceased by his sister, Lori Ann Piper.

A celebration of life service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. A gathering will be Saturday 1-2 p.m. in the

funeral home. Online condolences may be made at

www.theocauman.com.



